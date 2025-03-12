We'll Always Have Italy Vegetable Soup

Pull the kale and chard leaves from the stems and set the leaves aside. Chop off and discard the woody ends of the stems. Slice the remaining stems ½-inch thick.

Heat the oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the sliced stems, onion, celery, carrot and fennel bulb, sprinkle with 2 teaspoons of the salt, and sauté for about 10 minutes, until the vegetables begin to soften.

Add the garlic and sauté for about 2 minutes, stirring often so it doesn’t brown.

Add the rutabaga and parsnips, sprinkle with the remaining 2 teaspoons of salt, and sauté with the other vegetables for about 10 minutes to begin to soften them. Add 2 quarts of water, the tomatoes, thyme sprigs, bay leaves and cheese rind. Increase the heat to high and bring the water to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer and cook the soup, stirring occasionally, for about 1 hour, adding another quart of water during that time, until the vegetables are very soft.