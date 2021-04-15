Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vegetable Scraps Broth

30 minutes
Varies
Vegetable broth and scraps
Vegetable Scraps Broth from Anne-Marie Bonneau’s cookbook, “The Zero-Waste Chef: Plant-Forward Recipes and Tips for a Sustainable Kitchen and Planet.”
(Ashley McLaughlin / Avery / Penguin Random House)
1

Freeze everything until you have amassed enough scraps to make a batch of broth. Because you’ll find the bits easier to remove from jars once they’ve thawed somewhat, plan ahead a little bit, if possible.

2

Place the scraps in a large pot and just barely cover with water. Don’t worry if some bits poke through the surface. After simmering, the scraps will soften and shrink down. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.

3

Place a metal colander lined with a thin kitchen towel, cheesecloth or nut milk bag inside a large metal bowl and gently pour in the contents of the pot. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then gather the edges of the cloth to form a ball around the scraps and twist and squeeze out as much broth as you can. Compost the scraps.

4

Use the broth immediately, store it in the refrigerator or, once it cools, freeze it in jars or ice cube trays.

Adapted from Anne-Marie Bonneau.
