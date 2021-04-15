Vegetable Scraps Broth
This essentially free scrap broth tastes delicious, contains only the simple ingredients you put into it, squeezes every last drop of goodness out of scraps you’d planned on composting and has not been contaminated by the plastic packaging it did not come packaged in.
Freeze everything until you have amassed enough scraps to make a batch of broth. Because you’ll find the bits easier to remove from jars once they’ve thawed somewhat, plan ahead a little bit, if possible.
Place the scraps in a large pot and just barely cover with water. Don’t worry if some bits poke through the surface. After simmering, the scraps will soften and shrink down. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
Place a metal colander lined with a thin kitchen towel, cheesecloth or nut milk bag inside a large metal bowl and gently pour in the contents of the pot. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then gather the edges of the cloth to form a ball around the scraps and twist and squeeze out as much broth as you can. Compost the scraps.
Use the broth immediately, store it in the refrigerator or, once it cools, freeze it in jars or ice cube trays.
