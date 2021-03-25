Warm New Potatoes With Chopped Lemon and Mint
Marble-size potatoes are ideal for this preparation, allowing the maximum amount of sauce to cover the warm, freshly boiled potatoes. If you can find only larger potatoes, after boiling them, cut them into chunks no larger than the size of a walnut shell. I like the flavor of marjoram as a background player to lots of mint in this sauce, but if you don’t want to buy an extra herb, just use additional mint. Dill or parsley also make great substitutes for the marjoram, although obviously, they will not taste the same.
Fill a large pot two-thirds of the way full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. While waiting, clean the potatoes and halve any that are larger than the size of a walnut shell. Season the water with a couple large pinches of salt, then add the potatoes. Allow the water to return to a full boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook the potatoes, stirring occasionally, until you’re able to easily pierce one with the tip of a paring knife, and when you lift it out of the water, the potato slides off easily, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes and transfer to a bowl.
While the potatoes cook, make the mint sauce: Finely chop the mint, marjoram and garlic together, then scrape into a bowl. Using a microplane, finely grate the lemon’s zest into the bowl. Cut away the white pith and finely dice the lemon flesh, discarding any seeds. Scrape the chopped lemon flesh and any juice into the bowl, along with the olive oil, and stir to combine. Season with salt and pepper, and refrigerate the sauce until ready to use.
In a large serving bowl, combine the potatoes with two-thirds of the mint sauce and stir to coat evenly. Spoon the rest of the mint sauce over the potatoes and sprinkle with a hefty pinch of flaky salt before serving.
