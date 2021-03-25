Warm New Potatoes With Chopped Lemon and Mint

Fill a large pot two-thirds of the way full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. While waiting, clean the potatoes and halve any that are larger than the size of a walnut shell. Season the water with a couple large pinches of salt, then add the potatoes. Allow the water to return to a full boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a bare simmer. Cook the potatoes, stirring occasionally, until you’re able to easily pierce one with the tip of a paring knife, and when you lift it out of the water, the potato slides off easily, 20 to 30 minutes. Drain the potatoes and transfer to a bowl.