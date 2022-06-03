Whiskey Sour Cherry Cobbler

Inspired by a whiskey sour cocktail, which uses a maraschino cherry as its garnish, whiskey, lemon juice and cherry bitters combine to amplify the flavor of cherries in a simple, intoxicating cobbler. Typically made with biscuit dough on top, this cobbler is covered with strips of frozen pie pastry, giving the final dish plenty of crusty, craggy and crunchy pieces to contrast with the soft, bubbling, sweet fruit beneath. Prepare the pastry strips up to 1 week ahead of time, so all you have to do on the day of is break them over the fruit filling and get the whole thing in the oven. Turbinado is easy to find in grocery stores — look for it right next to the granulated sugars — but if you don’t already have it or want to buy it, simply substitute it with the same weight or volume of granulated sugar.