Angels' Matt Harvey is nervous but sharp in Cactus League debut

Harvey’s fastball hovered around 92-94 mph for the rest of his outing. He also worked to improve his other pitches. He threw his low-80s curveball 10 times. That’s a pitch from which he had strayed so dramatically that its usage dipped from 11.9% in 2015 to 5.4% last season. He also drew three swings and misses on his slider, a pitch that batters hit only .206 with a slugging percentage of .315 against in 2018.