Angels agree to sign right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey

The Angels selected Harvey, a Connecticut native, out of high school in the third round of the 2007 draft. But Harvey spurned a $1-million bonus and attended the University of North Carolina. The Mets drafted him seventh overall in 2010, signed him with a $2.5-million bonus and watched him flourish upon making his major league debut in 2012. He had a 2.39 ERA and a 0.985 WHIP while striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings through his first 36 big league starts from 2012 to 2013. But Tommy John surgery in 2013 caused him to miss the 2014 season. He performed well for the Mets in 2015 and led them to the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.