Angels agree to sign right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey

After a slew of failed attempts to woo a starting pitcher, Angels general manager Billy Eppler finally lured one. The Angels on Tuesday agreed to sign right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a one-year contract worth $11 million, plus incentives, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly.
The deal is pending a physical.
Harvey’s name isn’t as flashy as it once was, but a trade from the New York Mets to the Cincinnati Reds in May sparked something akin to a career rejuvenation. Harvey, who will be 30 on opening day, finished 2018 with a 4.94 earned-run average in 32 games (28 starts). It was his first time pitching in 20 or more games since he posted a 2.71 ERA in 29 starts in 2015, the year after he had elbow ligament replacement surgery.
The Angels selected Harvey, a Connecticut native, out of high school in the third round of the 2007 draft. But Harvey spurned a $1-million bonus and attended the University of North Carolina. The Mets drafted him seventh overall in 2010, signed him with a $2.5-million bonus and watched him flourish upon making his major league debut in 2012. He had a 2.39 ERA and a 0.985 WHIP while striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings through his first 36 big league starts from 2012 to 2013. But Tommy John surgery in 2013 caused him to miss the 2014 season. He performed well for the Mets in 2015 and led them to the World Series, where they lost to the Kansas City Royals.
Harvey hit a downward spiral after that.
Finally injury free for a full season in 2018, Harvey threw 155 innings and increased his strikeout rate by one batter, to 7.6 per nine innings. He cut his walks-per-nine innings rate in half to 2.1.
The Angels have tried on multiple occasions to land a free-agent starter this offseason. They made offers on veteran left-hander J.A. Happ, who signed a two-year, $34-million contract with the New York Yankees for about $6 million more than the Angels offered, and also chased after Nathan Eovaldi and Patrick Corbin.
Harvey could earn an additional $3 million with the Angels in 2019, based on the number of games started.