Angels pitcher Dillon Peters ready to give new-look fastball a whirl

Yet Peters was still on the Angels’ radar. The amount of line drives he induced jumped to nearly 23% in triple A in 2018 from about 14% in the minor leagues in 2017, according to Fangraphs, but Peters’ scouting reports presented some upside. His fastball topped out at 94 mph, and he threw a curveball that last year had an elite spin rate of 2,860 revolutions per minute, according to MLB’s Statcast system. All he needed was an edge.