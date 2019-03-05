Angels third baseman Zack Cozart to miss 'a few weeks' with calf injury

Now that he has a “B” game behind him, Matt Harvey is in line to make his first Cactus League start. He will pitch against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields on Wednesday afternoon. … Andrew Heaney, who was slowed in camp for a few days because of inflammation in his left elbow, was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday. Should all go as planned, Heaney will start Friday’s game at Tempe Diablo Stadium.