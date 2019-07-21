Dillon Peters flashes his promise in Angels’ victory over Mariners

Dillon Peters may not be the long-term solution to the Angels’ pitching woes.

But in a 9-3 victory over the Mariners, the left-hander made a case for why manager Brad Ausmus might want to keep him around until Andrew Heaney recovers from a shoulder injury.

In his first start for the Angels this season, he struck out four batters and scattered four hits over five scoreless innings. His pitch count ballooned after facing five batters in the fourth, but he was mostly efficient. His fastball hovered around 91 mph but was effective enough to draw five swings and misses and eight called strikes. He flashed a promising curveball, too.

The Angels made an under-the-radar move to acquire Peters during the winter. He had been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins after scrabbling to find a foothold with the team. Peters battled command issues upon making his first major league opening day roster and spent the year shuttling between triple-A and the big league club. He had a combined 5.94 earned-run average over 26 games (24 starts) in 2018 and did not earn a September call-up.

A restart with a new organization has seemed to help Peters, his 6.47 ERA at triple-A notwithstanding.

Albert Pujols opened the scoring in the second when he drilled Yusei Kikuchi’s first pitch for a two-out solo home run. It was his 15th homer of the season, and it catapulted him into another elite group: Barry Bonds, Eddie Murray and Frank Robinson are the only other players with 15 or more homers in each of their first 19 seasons.

Pujols finished with two hits and two RBIs. Mike Trout, Brian Goodwin and Dustin Garneau all added home runs to cushion the Angels’ lead. Additionally, Luis Rengifo hit a run-scoring triple in the fourth and Justin Upton an RBI double that plated Shohei Ohtani in the fifth.

The series victory did not do much for the Angels (52-49) in the standings. They remain six games out of second-place in the wild card race and 12 1/2 games out of first place in the division.

Short hops

A process that can take up to a week was cut short Sunday when the Angels requested unconditional release waivers on right-hander Matt Harvey. He will become a free agent upon approval. Harvey was designated for assignment after Thursday’s game at Angel Stadium. … First baseman/left-handed reliever Jared Walsh was optioned back to triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday to make room on the active roster for Peters.