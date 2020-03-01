Angels fall in a pair of split-squad games

WHITE SOX 8, ANGELS 7

ROCKIES 6, ANGELS 3

AT THE PLATE: The Angels pretty much played their varsity lineup against the White Sox, and they scored six runs in the first three innings. Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer, and the seven regulars in the lineup combined for nine hits in 16 at-bats. … In the other split-squad game, using something of a junior varsity lineup, second-baseman prospect Jahmai Jones homered.

ON THE MOUND: Patrick Sandoval pitched two hitless innings in his Cactus League debut, featuring a changeup that manager Joe Maddon called “extraordinary.” Sandoval, one of four pitchers competing for the final two spots in the Angels’ rotation, got three ground balls in his final inning. “I want them to hit the ball,” Sandoval said. “We’ve probably got the best infield in baseball.” Sandoval, 23, made his major league debut last season and went 0-4 in 10 games, with a 5.03 ERA. In the other split-squad game, fellow rotation candidate Jose Suarez pitched three hitless innings. Suarez, 22, made his major league debut last season and went 2-6 in 19 games, with a 7.11 ERA.

EXTRA BASES: Maddon, noting how important it is for the Angels’ medical staff to keep players and coaches updated on advice for dealing with the coronavirus, emphasized how a crowded clubhouse is not the most optimal environment amid the spread of an illness: “Every team has this nice little petri dish in there.” … The White Sox scored all eight runs against non-roster reliever Neil Ramirez, who faced nine batters and retired one.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at noon PT at Sloan Park. TV: Fox Sports West, ESPN. Radio: 830.