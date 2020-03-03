Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Angels

Angels to reveal opening day starter soon with Andrew Heaney a prime candidate

Rangers Angels Baseball
Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney could be manager Joe Maddon’s choice as opening day starter.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
4:01 PM
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — 

ANGELS 11, CLEVELAND 7

AT THE PLATE: Michael Hermosillo homered, singled, scored twice and drove in four runs. Hermosillo, who could make the team as a backup outfielder, has seven hits in 14 at-bats this spring. . . . Hermosillo also notched his second stolen base. Angels have eight stolen bases in 11 games.

ON THE MOUND: Andrew Heaney pitched three innings and gave up two runs, both on a wind-blown home run hit by Franmil Reyes. Manager Joe Maddon said he would announce the Angels’ opening day starter this week, with Heaney a prime candidate. “If it was me, that’d be awesome,” Heaney said. “I’m working really hard just to get out of spring training healthy. If I make the first start of the year or the fifth start of the year, to me, that’s a win.” Heaney has the same number of career starts in April as he does injured list stints in April: four.

EXTRA BASES: Catcher Jason Castro hit a batting practice home run that cleared the fence — and the protective netting above the fence — and dented Maddon’s RV. “As long as the [satellite] dish is OK,” Maddon said. . . . The Goodyear Ballpark sells this glorious concession item: a grilled cheese sandwich, on top of a bacon cheeseburger, on top of another grilled cheese sandwich. And, by ballpark standards, it’s a bargain at $10.50.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at noon PST at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.

Angels
Bill Shaikin
Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.
