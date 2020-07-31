Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels’ lineup against the Houston Astros: Tommy La Stella starts at first base

1/30
Angels pitcher Matt Andriese.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
2/30
Angels pitcher Jacob Barnes.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
3/30
Angels pitcher Cam Bedrosian.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
4/30
Angels pitcher Ryan Buchter.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
5/30
Angels pitcher Dylan Bundy.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
6/30
Angels pitcher Ty Buttrey.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
7/30
Angels pitcher Griffin Canning.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
8/30
Angels catcher Jason Castro.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
9/30
Angels third baseman David Fletcher.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
10/30
Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
11/30
Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
12/30
Angels center fielder Michael Hermosillo.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
13/30
Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
14/30
Angels pitcher Mike Mayers.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
15/30
Angels pitcher Keynan Middleton.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
16/30
Angels pitcher Hoby Milner.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
17/30
Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
18/30
Angels pitcher Felix Pena.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
19/30
Angels first baseman Albert Pujols.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
20/30
Angels pitcher Noe Ramirez.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
21/30
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
22/30
Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
23/30
Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
24/30
Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
25/30
Angels catcher Max Stassi.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
26/30
Angels pitcher Julio Teheran.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
27/30
Angels first baseman Matt Thaiss.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
28/30
Angels left fielder Justin Upton.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
29/30
Angels first baseman Jared Walsh.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
30/30
Angels infielder/outfielder Taylor Ward.  (Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
July 31, 2020
4:30 PM
Share
1

The Angels will play the Houston Astros on Friday for the first of 10 scheduled meetings against their American League West foe. They tapped right-hander Matt Andriese, a Redlands native, for the start at Angel Stadium and inserted Tommy La Stella, an All-Star at second base last season, into the lineup at first base.

La Stella has only played 5 1/3 professional innings at first base since being drafted in 2011, but the Angels started grooming him to play the position upon trading for him in November 2018. He took regular reps there during spring training and summer camp this year.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said La Stella, who went five for 21 with four walks and two doubles during the Angels’ first two series, has become increasingly more comfortable at first in recent weeks. His progress enabled Maddon to start switch-hitting infielder Luis Rengifo at second base.

Angels

Angels’ Brian Goodwin eager to use his platform to fight racial inequality

Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin takes a knee and raises his fist during the playing of the national anthem.

Angels

Angels’ Brian Goodwin eager to use his platform to fight racial inequality

Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin, who has taken a knee during the national anthem before games, says the inequality and police brutality must be addressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rengifo hit .238 with 18 doubles, three triples and seven homers as a rookie last season.

“Luis Rengifo needs to play baseball,” Maddon said. “It’s hard to keep that kid on the bench all the time when he’s ready to rock and roll.”

Don’t expect the Angels to retaliate against the Astros for their sign-stealing transgressions in 2017. Maddon implored his team to “be civil about” the situation in spring training, and reiterated Friday that he didn’t want the Angels “to be an enforcer.”

“I would prefer the method we go out there and play,” Maddon said. “And just beat them straight up and just get this thing moving along in the right direction. … I’m hoping that we can kind of — I don’t want to use the term ‘rise above it’ necessarily but just put it in our rearview mirror.”

Angels’ starting lineup for Friday’s game:

2

1. David Fletcher — Shortstop

Angels third baseman David Fletcher.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

3

2. Brian Goodwin — Right field

Angels left fielder Brian Goodwin.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

4

3. Anthony Rendon — Third base

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

5

4. Shohei Ohtani — Designated hitter

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

6

5. Justin Upton — Left field

Angels left fielder Justin Upton.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

7

6. Tommy La Stella — First base

Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

8

7. Luis Rengifo — Second base

Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

9

8. Jason Castro — Catcher

Angels catcher Jason Castro.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

10

9. Michael Hermosillo — Center field

Angels center fielder Michael Hermosillo.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

11

Matt Andriese — Starting pitcher

Angels pitcher Matt Andriese.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)

Share
Angels
Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2018 after reporting on the Royals and other sports for the Kansas City Star. The West Coast remains an enigma for this University of Georgia graduate.