Angels

Angels acquire pitcher Matt Andriese from Diamondbacks for minor leaguer

Matt Andriese delivers during a game between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees on April 19, 2015, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
(Chris O’Meara / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
Jan. 14, 2020
3:28 PM
The Angels added to their pitching depth Tuesday by acquiring veteran right-hander Matt Andriese from the Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league pitcher Jeremy Beasley.

Andriese, 30, pitched out of the bullpen for most of the past two seasons in Tampa Bay and Arizona, but Angels general manager Billy Eppler said Andriese will compete for a rotation spot this spring.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Andriese appeared in 54 games — all in relief — for the Diamondbacks last season, going 5-5 with a 4.71 ERA, striking out 79 and walking 27 in 70 2/3 innings, a career-best ratio of 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Andriese avoided arbitration by signing for $1.395 million last week, and because he still has minor league options, he can be shuttled between the big leagues and triple A as often as the organization needs.

“He has a track record of starting and has shown the ability to handle increased workload and pitch volume,” Eppler said. “We can always transition him back to the bullpen if needed.”

Andriese, a product of Redlands East Valley High and UC Riverside, spent most of his first three big league seasons as a starter in Tampa Bay before moving to the bullpen in 2018.

He was traded from Tampa Bay to Arizona in July 2018 and has compiled a 24-30 record and 4.58 ERA in 167 games — 49 of them starts — over five seasons.

Andriese mixes a fastball that averaged 92.5 mph last season with a curve and changeup and has shown an ability to induce weak contact.

Beasley, 24, was the Angels’ 30th-round pick out of Clemson in 2015. The right-hander advanced to triple A last season, making his last three starts for Salt Lake. He spent most of the year at double-A Mobile, going 6-7 with a 4.06 ERA in 23 games, striking out 102 and walking 42 in 108 2/3 innings.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Andriese, right-handed pitcher Luis Madero was designated for assignment. Additionally, left-hander Adalberto Mejia cleared waivers and was released.

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna
Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
