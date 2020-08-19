Angels lineup vs. Giants: Slumping Justin Upton gets another chance to break out
Justin Upton drew the start in left field for the Angels’ game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park.
Upton made four starts (one as the designated hitter) during the Angels’ eight-game homestand. He went one for 14 with six strikeouts and one walk.
Angels rookie Jo Adell, who went five for 20 with eight strikeouts at home, did not start Wednesday after playing three consecutive games.
Catcher Jason Castro returned to the starting lineup for the first time since last Wednesday. He had been recovering from neck stiffness.
Angels lineup
David Fletcher SS
Tommy La Stella 2B
Mike Trout CF
Anthony Rendon 3B
Shohei Ohtani DH
Albert Pujols 1B
Jason Castro C
Justin Upton LF
Brian Goodwin RF
Patrick Sandoval LHP
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.