Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels lineup vs. Giants: Slumping Justin Upton gets another chance to break out

Slumping Justin Upton gets another chance for the Angels at San Francisco.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Maria TorresStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2020
4:50 PM
Share

Justin Upton drew the start in left field for the Angels’ game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants in Oracle Park.

Upton made four starts (one as the designated hitter) during the Angels’ eight-game homestand. He went one for 14 with six strikeouts and one walk.

Angels rookie Jo Adell, who went five for 20 with eight strikeouts at home, did not start Wednesday after playing three consecutive games.

Catcher Jason Castro returned to the starting lineup for the first time since last Wednesday. He had been recovering from neck stiffness.

Advertisement

Angels lineup

David Fletcher SS

Tommy La Stella 2B

Mike Trout CF

Advertisement

Anthony Rendon 3B

Shohei Ohtani DH

Albert Pujols 1B

Jason Castro C

Advertisement

Justin Upton LF

Brian Goodwin RF

Patrick Sandoval LHP

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval.
(Kent Nishimura; Allison Hong / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Angels
Maria Torres

Maria Torres is a baseball writer covering the Angels for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement