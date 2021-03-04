Angels starter Griffin Canning experiences extreme highs and lows in two-inning stint

The Angels lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-2 Thursday in what was technically their first full-length game of the spring (the game was scheduled to end after the top of the ninth).

ON THE MOUND: Griffin Canning pitched two innings in his first appearance of the spring, giving up two runs and three hits over two innings. He struck out five batters, but also surrendered a 449-foot home run to Trayce Thompson. He threw 37 pitches (25 for strikes) and topped out at 94 mph with his fastball.

“All of his pitches to me looked really good from the side, his velocity was solid, and he felt good about himself,” manager Joe Maddon said. “So I was pretty happy.”

The only Angels pitcher who did not surrender a run was right-hander Jake Reed, the last man out of the bullpen. Felix Peña, Luke Bard and Hector Yan were each charged with two runs. Ty Buttrey gave up one.

AT THE PLATE: Top prospect Brandon Marsh tripled in the fifth inning and scored on a passed ball. Juan Lagares drove in the Angels’ only other run with a sixth-inning single. The outfielder had two hits and two stolen bases. As a whole, the lineup struggled, combining for 15 strikeouts and no walks.

EXTRA BASES: On his fifth-inning triple, Marsh — who has yet to play the field this spring because of a minor arm issue — appeared to slide into third gingerly. He stayed in the game and sprinted full speed on the passed ball, but Maddon said Marsh suffered a cramp.

UP NEXT: The Angels visit the Oakland A’s on Friday at 12:05 p.m. PT in what will be Shohei Ohtani’s first pitching appearance of the spring.

