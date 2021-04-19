Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Monday

Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during a game.
Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy will be on the mound Monday against the Texas Rangers.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Greg PetersonVSIN 
The Texas Rangers enter their series with the Angels in a rut offensively, scoring just four runs in their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles while the Angels hit an unexpected two-day break with their games Saturday and Sunday against the Minnesota Twins getting postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Twins.

The Angels will start right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy, who has been significantly better since signing with the Angels prior to the 2020 season then he was at his previous stop with the Orioles. In 14 starts with the Angels, he is 6-3 with a 3.10 ERA with 10 strikeouts per nine innings and 0.9 home runs per nine innings after he had a 4.75 ERA in Baltimore with 1.7 home runs surrendered per nine innings.

The Rangers counter with Kohei Arihara, who is in his first season after spending six years in Japan playing for the Nippon Ham Fighters. Despite registering just 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Arihara’s first three MLB starts have been solid as he gave up just one home run and one walk in 14.2 innings with a 3.07 ERA.

Angels vs. Rangers lines and odds for April 19, 2021.
(VSIN)

The Rangers’ offense has been much better away from Arlington, notching 5.7 runs per game on the road compared to 2.1 at home.

The Rangers have covered the run line in five of their seven games on the road, overcoming a 5.22 bullpen ERA that ranks 27th in MLB.

VSiN, The Sports Betting Network, offers more expert sports betting content in a free daily email at VSiN.com/email

Angels
