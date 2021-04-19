Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Monday

The Texas Rangers enter their series with the Angels in a rut offensively, scoring just four runs in their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles while the Angels hit an unexpected two-day break with their games Saturday and Sunday against the Minnesota Twins getting postponed due to COVID-19 protocols involving the Twins.

The Angels will start right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy, who has been significantly better since signing with the Angels prior to the 2020 season then he was at his previous stop with the Orioles. In 14 starts with the Angels, he is 6-3 with a 3.10 ERA with 10 strikeouts per nine innings and 0.9 home runs per nine innings after he had a 4.75 ERA in Baltimore with 1.7 home runs surrendered per nine innings.

The Rangers counter with Kohei Arihara, who is in his first season after spending six years in Japan playing for the Nippon Ham Fighters. Despite registering just 4.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Arihara’s first three MLB starts have been solid as he gave up just one home run and one walk in 14.2 innings with a 3.07 ERA.

The Rangers’ offense has been much better away from Arlington, notching 5.7 runs per game on the road compared to 2.1 at home.

The Rangers have covered the run line in five of their seven games on the road, overcoming a 5.22 bullpen ERA that ranks 27th in MLB.

