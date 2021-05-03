Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Rays on Monday

The Angels (13-13) try to get over the .500 mark as they start a four-game home series against the Rays at 6:38 p.m. PDT Monday.

The Angels were shut out 2-0 on Sunday in Seattle as they’ve alternated wins and losses in their last six games.

This trend started last Monday when Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP) picked up the win after giving up four earned runs in five innings but helped his own cause by driving in two runs and and scoring three more while batting second in the lineup.

The Rays, who are a game under .500 themselves at 14-15, counter with Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 1.67 ERA, 0.80) in what looks like the most intriguing pitching matchup of the series, provided Ohtani is cleared to pitch. This game opened around pick-’em in Las Vegas on Sunday, but the Rays have been favorites of around -115 with the Angels offered at +105 as of 8:30 a.m. PDT Monday.

Oddsmakers have set the over/under at a low total of 7.5 runs, though early action has been coming on the over and several Vegas books have added extra juice of -120 to the over instead of the standard -110.

