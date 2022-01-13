Angels tap Patrick O’Neal to serve as part-time play-by-play announcer

Patrick O’Neal, who spent the previous eight years as host of the Angels’ pregame and postgame shows, will move to the booth to serve as a part-time play-by-play announcer, the team and Bally Sports West announced Thursday.

O’Neal will rotate with Matt Vasgersian, who returns for his second season as lead play-by-play announcer but is unable to work full time because of his duties with MLB Network. Former big league pitcher Mark Gubicza will return for his 16th season as Angels color commentator.

O’Neal, who called nine games as a play-by-play man with Gubicza in 2021 season, replaces Rich Waltz, who was let go after last season. Waltz had replaced Daron Sutton, who had replaced long-time play-by-play man Victor Rojas to start last season.

O’Neal has spent two decades as a broadcaster in Southern California, the bulk of his work coming on Kings hockey telecasts. He won Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards for outstanding sports reporting in 2006 and 2018, and the SoCal Sports Broadcasters Assn. named him the top pregame and postgame host five times.