Jury selected in Eric Kay trial following death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

A jury was selected to open the Eric Kay trial on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for federal prosecutors to make their case that the former Angels communications director provided drugs that led to pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ overdose death nearly three years ago.

Kay was charged with giving Skaggs counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl that resulted in his death and conspiring since at least 2017 to “possess with the intent to distribute” fentanyl and oxycodone.

Kay has pleaded not guilty.

After multiple trial delays, jury selection at the U.S. District Courthouse in Fort Worth was completed in three hours with a 15-minute break.

The selection process started around 10:15 a.m., with 10 women and two men seated on the jury. Two men and one woman will serve as juror alternates.

Kay was dressed in a blue suit jacket with a maroon tie, a checkered dress shirt, gray pants and black-rimmed glasses. He spent most of the time with his hands folded on the table in front of him between two of his three attorneys and seemed at ease. He smiled and laughed when Judge Terry R. Means made a few jokes.

The proceedings were scheduled to continue after a lunch break.

Skaggs was found dead in a South Lake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, 2019. The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled Skaggs died from “mixed ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication” that led to choking on his own vomit.

The fallout over the popular 27-year-old pitcher’s death could reach beyond Kay, with 78 potential witnesses listed. They include seven former Angels players: Cam Bedrosian, C.J. Cron, Matt Harvey, Andrew Heaney, Mike Morin, Blake Parker and Garrett Richards.

Prosecutors stated in a court filing in August 2021 that they planned to present testimony from “approximately” five Major League Baseball players alleging they received oxycodone from Kay.

Times staff writer Nathan Fenno contributed to this report. Check back for more updates on this developing news story.