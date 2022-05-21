Mike Trout runs to a milestone as Angels defeat Athletics and end a four-game skid

Mike Trout burnished his Hall of Fame resume on Saturday night, the Angels star racing home with a milestone run in the sixth inning that put him in some elite company in both franchise and Major League Baseball history.

With the 1,000th run of his career against the Oakland Athletics, Trout joined Garret Anderson (1,024) as the only Angels to score 1,000 or more runs.

Trout, the three-time American League most valuable player, also joined Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only players in baseball history to accumulate at least 1,000 runs, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by their age-30 season.

The Angels beat the A’s 5-3 before a crowd of 39,045 in Angel Stadium, with closer Raisel Iglesias pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.

Angels right-hander Michael Lorenzen navigated through some heavy traffic in the third and fourth innings to throw six shutout frames, giving up three hits, striking out five and walking two, to lower his earned-run average to 3.05 in seven starts.

Advertisement

Second baseman Luis Rengifo delivered a pair of decisive blows, the first a 94.6-mph line drive that hit Oakland ace Frankie Montas in both his glove and pitching fingers and knocked him out of the game in the second inning, the second a solo homer that gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Angels Angels to Anaheim: You’re on the clock to approve stadium sale Facing pressure to delay or cancel the Angel Stadium sale amid a corruption probe, the Angels gave the City Council 25 days to grant final approval.

The switch-hitting Rengifo, batting from the right side, snapped a scoreless tie when he turned on a 1-and-2, 90-mph fastball that left-hander Adam Kolarek left middle in and sent a 397-foot homer, his first of the season, over the wall in left.

The Angels loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth on a Shohei Ohtani single, a Trout walk and an Anthony Rendon single. Jared Walsh struck out, but Brandon Marsh drew a full-count walk off reliever Lou Trivino to force in a run for a 2-0 lead.

Rengifo followed with a chopper back to the mound. Trivino looked home but didn’t have a play on Trout, who scored to make it 3-0.

The Angels added two more runs in the seventh when Tyler Wade reached on a bloop single and switch-hitting shortstop Andrew Velazquez lined an opposite-field, two-run homer to left field to make it 5-0.

Lorenzen needed only 22 pitches to record the first eight outs and 44 pitches to get the next four outs. With two outs in the third, Oakland’s Tony Kemp worked a nine-pitch walk and took third on Sheldon Neuse’s single to right. Lorenzen struck out Jed Lowrie with a 93-mph fastball to end the inning.

The A’s put two on with one out in the fourth. Lorenzen whiffed Luis Barrera with a 92-mph fastball and Cristian Pache with an 86-mph changeup. Lorenzen needed only 18 pitches to record six more outs in the fifth and sixth.

Angels reliever Ryan Tepera threw a one-two-three seventh inning, but left-hander Aaron Loup gave up two runs in the eighth, Oakland cutting the deficit to 5-2 on Kevin Smith’s double, Neuse’s RBI single and Lowrie’s RBI double.

Christian Bethancourt grounded out for the second out, but Chad Pinder walked. Sean Murphy singled sharply to left off right-hander Oliver Ortega to load the bases, and Lowrie scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3. But Ortega struck out Barrera to end the inning.

While the Angels were trying to end a four-game losing streak, pitcher Griffin Canning was gearing up for a Monday visit to a back specialist, after which he will decide whether to have surgery, which could sideline him for the season, or to continue with rehabilitation in hopes of returning this year.

Canning went 5-4 with a 5.60 ERA in 14 games last year before getting demoted to the minor leagues in early July. He suffered a stress fracture in his lower back on Aug. 10 and missed the rest of the season.

The former UCLA standout suffered a setback in his recovery in February, when he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his back, and he opened the season on the injured list.

Canning resumed throwing in April and worked his way up to a two-inning, 30-pitch simulated game on May 9, but his symptoms returned a few days later, and he hasn’t thrown since.

If Canning has surgery, a screw would be inserted to stabilize the false joint created by the stress reaction in his back.

The outlook for Taylor Ward, who left Friday night’s game after slamming face-first into the right-field wall while catching Kemp’s ninth-inning drive, was better.

Ward was not in Saturday night’s lineup, but the neck injury he suffered is not believed to be serious.