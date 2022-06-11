Jared Walsh makes history, hitting for the cycle in the Angels’ win over the Mets

Jared Walsh became the ninth player in Angels history to hit for the cycle Saturday in the team’s 11-6 win over the New York Mets at Angel Stadium.

Walsh hit a triple in the eighth inning to center field, giving him the first Angels cycle since Shohei Ohtani achieved the feat on June 13, 2019.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Walsh singled in the third inning, doubled in the fifth and hit a solo home run in the seventh before his eighth-inning triple. The Angels led 11-2 through eight innings before a Khalil Lee home run made it 11-6 Angels in the ninth inning.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.