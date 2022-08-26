Mike Trout sets franchise runs mark as Angels stop six-game skid by routing Blue Jays

Mike Trout hit a two-run home run to become the highest-scoring player in franchise history, Reid Detmers and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Angels halted a six-game losing streak by routing the Toronto Blue Jays 12-0 on Friday night.

Jo Adell hit two home runs, Andrew Velasquez had a two-run blast and Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run triple for the Angels, who came in having lost nine of 10.

Trout scored his 1,025th run with the Angels with his 27th home run of the season off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi in the eighth. With the homer, Trout passed Garret Anderson to become the franchise leader in runs scored.

Adell hit a solo shot off left-hander Yusei Kikcuhi in the seventh and added a two-run blast off position player Whit Merrifield in the ninth. The homers were his fifth and sixth of the season.

David Fletcher slides into third ahead of a tag by the Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman on a first-inning stolen base for the Angels. (Jon Blacker/AP)

Velasquez hit a two-run home run off right-hander Mitch White (1-4) in the third, his seventh. White gave up seven runs and eight hits in five innings.

Adell went four for five and scored twice and David Fletcher reached base four times and drove in a pair as the Angels scored their most runs in a game since a 12-0 win over Tampa Bay on May 10.

Toronto came home after winning six of seven against American League East rivals New York and Boston, including a three-game sweep of the Red Sox. The Blue Jays came up empty against the struggling Angels.

The Angels’ Jo Adell watches his fifth-inning single. He finished four for five with two home runs. (Jon Blacker / Canadian Press via Associated Press)

The Blue Jays had won all four previous meetings with the Angels this season but turned to Merrifield to pitch the ninth as they were blanked for the sixth time.

After the Angels left three aboard in the first, Fletcher opened the scoring with a bases-loaded double in the second. One out later, Ohtani tripled off the wall in right field and then scored on Luis Rengifo’s base hit.

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who went down in pain after fouling a ball off his foot in the first, made a poor read on Ohtani’s drive in the second. Raimel Tapia replaced Hernandez defensively in the third. The Blue Jays said Hernandez left the game because of a bruised left foot.

Detmers gave up four hits, walked three and struck out five to win for the third time in his last four decisions.

Angels starter Reid Detmers pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings. (Jon Blacker / Canadian Press via Associated Press)

Swingin’ Springer

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer went one for four, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.

School mates

Ohtani and Kikuchi attended the same high school in Iwate Prefecture, Japan. They faced off in the sixth, with Kikuchi getting Ohtani to ground out to first base.

Trainer’s room

Blue Jays: Springer tested his sore right elbow by throwing to the bases, interim manager John Schneider said. Springer has not played the outfield since returning from the injured list Aug. 15.

Roster moves

The Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward, left-hander Aaron Loup and right-hander Ryan Tepera on the restricted list. The team recalled right-hander Jose Marte and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar and right-hander Gerardo Reyes.

Up next

Ohtani (10-8, 2.83) will start on the mound for the Angels on Saturday against Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah (12-6, 2.66). Ohtani is 7-4 with a 2.08 ERA in his last 12 pitching appearances.