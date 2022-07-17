Mike Trout will not play in the MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Mike Trout has decided he will not play in this year’s All-Star Game due to an injury, but he still plans to attend the event.

He missed his fourth consecutive game with upper back spasms Saturday. This is the second time Trout has withdrawn from the Midsummer Classic, scheduled for Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, because of an injury.

Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France will replace Trout on the AL roster, MLB announced Sunday.

Trout has been dealing with upper back issues since the team’s series in Miami last week.

He was pulled from the middle of the Angels’ game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday because of back spasms. Interim manager Phil Nevin said after that game he didn’t like the way Trout was moving in centerfield and noticed him trying to stretch his back after his second at-bat.

Nevin planned to rest Trout for two days and the team had been cautiously optimistic that Trout could be available to pinch-hit.

After Friday’s blowout loss to the Dodgers, Trout was adamant about playing in Saturday’s Freeway Series finale. Nevin, at the time, was inclined to add Trout back for the last game before the break because Trout said he progressively felt better from day to day.

Trout was listed as a starter Saturday and Nevin appeared excited before the game, noting Trout would not have any inning limitations. But before first pitch, he was scratched from the game entirely.

After the game, another loss for the Angels, Nevin said that Trout’s back issue flared up. Trout further explained that as he was swinging in the batting cages before the game, he just did not feel right.

“Smart thing was just not play,” Trout said after Saturday’s game. “I didn’t want it to get worse.”

Trout said he does not know the root cause of his back issue, which he clarified Friday he feels deep in his muscle. The team did an MRI and CT scan on him Tuesday night, which did not show any structural damage.

On Friday, there were no further tests scheduled, with athletic trainer Mike Frostad saying the Angels had all the information they needed.

“It’s a little concerning,” Trout said Saturday of the possibility his back issues may be a prolonged injury. “I’m staying positive. It’s just frustrating. I don’t know what really sparked it. You know, trying to pinpoint it. I’ve taken a lot of swings over the past three weeks, but I can’t really pinpoint it and it’s just, it is what it is.”

Skipping the All-Star Game gives Trout five days off to rest, with the hopes of being able to return to the Angels for their next series, which starts Friday against the Braves in Atlanta.