Letters to Sports: Good riddance to Arte Moreno (and some stars?)

If you want to know why the Angels stink, Mike DiGiovanna’s comprehensive analysis of the organization’s failure explains it all. The short answer is, “it’s Arte Moreno, stupid,” and word of the team’s sale hopefully promises better days ahead. I’m sure the $2 billion in profit he stands to make will sooth Arte’s fractured ego.

Jim Fredrick

Manhattan Beach

::

I hope the new Angels owner does not change the TV broadcast crew; otherwise, we might miss the information provided by Patrick O’Neal on Tuesday night. The Angels were losing 3-1 and up to bat with one out when O’Neal said, “If the Angels can get a man on base and then Trout hits a home run, the score will be tied.” Thanks for the insight into major league baseball.

Russell Beecher

Canyon Lake

Advertisement

::

Arte Moreno goes on “Shark Tank” to pitch Mark Cuban and Alex Rodriguez to get together to buy the team:

“Hello, Sharks. I’m Arte Moreno, and I’m seeking $2.3 billion for 100% ownership in my underachieving major market baseball team. Now, Sharks, everyone loves baseball. Wouldn’t you like to own a team with Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and, most importantly, a fan base that tolerates failure as long as they can take the kiddies into your team store and buy them a stuffed monkey?”

Bob Kyle

Newport Beach

::

Shohei Ohtani walked off the mound last Sunday sick to his stomach. Not to worry. Shohei will feel much better when he signs a contract with the Dodgers at the end of the 2023 season.

Jack Oakes

Santa Ana

::

The Angels being put up for sale has to be only the first shoe to drop in taking a hapless team to a team worth watching. As much as Arte Moreno makes the perfect scapegoat, he’s far from the only culprit.

Drafting and cultivating their own talent has been nonexistent. The number of players brought up capable of contributing to the current group is almost at zero. If Ohtani and Trout know what’s good for them they will run from this team faster than they run the basepaths, as the road to meaningful winning will not come during their playing lifetime.

Robert Goldstone

Corona Del Mar

::

Thanks to Helene Elliott for her story on the characteristics of the next Angels owner. Your last point in the story struck a nerve with me as a longtime Angels fan. While no one can accuse me of being woke or a huge advocate of diversity and inclusion initiatives, as a minority, I do feel that Arte has failed in this regard. There is no major initiatives or programs to recognize the diverse communities that make up the Angels fanbase.

The absence of something like a Mexican Heritage night or a Korean Culture night like at Dodger Stadium recently, leads me to believe that it is intentional. It almost feels like the Angels do not want to drive away the mainstream (white) fanbase or turn them off.

While Orange County is diverse most in my community raise their children as Dodgers fans for this reason. My fellow Little League coaches are planning to take their fall ball teams to the Mexican Heritage Night at Dodger Stadium on Sept. 7. Recently, my Korean friends took their families to the Korean Heritage Night for the amazing customized Dodgers caps. I’m not fond of the Dodgers, but I was jealous. I want an Angels cap customized with the Korean flag on the underside of the bill. So would the thousands of Korean Americans that live in Fullerton or Irvine.

David Song

Whittier

Rich get richer

Just what American sports needs: the doubling of weekly purses at PGA events, making wealthy golfers even wealthier. Reminds me of the competition between the NFL and the AFL before the leagues merged in the late ‘60s. The tour players should be celebrating Greg Norman’s efforts on behalf of the LIV tour rather than disparaging him.

Noel Johnson

Glendale

Coverage issues

I wish to complain about the minimal coverage that the Los Angeles Times has been giving to the WNBA playoffs. Compared to coverage of the NBA playoffs, it is pitiful. Plus the few articles that you do publish are all AP written.

In contrast, Sunday’s paper included an extensive article written by an LAT staff member about the food diets of high school football fans!

Moreover, there are many men with daughters who play basketball. Had Kobe Bryant still been alive, he would have undoubtedly been an avid supporter of the sport because his daughter Gianna was an active basketball player.

Al Milo

Anaheim

::

Yet again The Times barely recognizes boxing. Fighting for the biggest prize in sport, the heavyweight championship of the world, was at one time about as good as it gets. Now, it gets but a blurb in the very back of the Sports section. The Joshua/Usyk fight on Aug. 20 was a thrilling event. Not only for the sport of it, and the great skill of the combatants, but even more so for the dramatic backstory attached.

Is The Times making a political statement or are you just not aware of the really good stuff going on out there?

Marc Silver

Glendale

::

Thought I had died and gone to heaven Monday morning when The Times had a track and beach volleyball, on the front page no less! These sports rarely see the light of day beyond niche coverage, in spite of the incredible athletes, their great performances and interesting back stories. They truly are doing it for the love of their sport.

Kudos to Andrew Greif who absolutely killed it before, throughout and after the world championships of athletics a month ago. And, perhaps most importantly, much gratitude and appreciation to the decision makers in the sports department, who not only approved these stories, but positioned them in such prominent areas of the paper. Hats off to all of you!

Tom Feuer

Eugene, Ore.

::

The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.

Email: sports@latimes.com