Angels announce Wayne Randazzo as their new play-by-play announcer

The Angels have a new face joining their broadcast booth for 2023. On Wednesday, the team’s broadcast partner Bally Sports West announced that Wayne Randazzo had been added to the list of play-by-play announcers for the season.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the Los Angeles Angels and Bally Sports West for the wonderful opportunity to be the new television voice of the Angels,” Randazzo said in a statement.

Randazzo will handle the majority of Angels games this season, with Matt Vasgersian and Patrick O’Neal returning to call some games. O’Neal, along with Kent French, will continue to rotate hosting the Angels’ pregame and postgame shows.

Also returning this season will be Mark Gubicza as color commentator and Erica Weston as in-game reporter. Other familiar faces returning for live Angels programming include Tim Salmon, Bobby Valentine, Denny Hocking, Mark Langston and Garrett Anderson.

Randazzo, who has close to 20 years of broadcasting experience at the local and national level, will continue as the announcer for Friday night games on Apple TV+. He spent the last four seasons as the radio announcer for the New York Mets alongside Howie Rose.