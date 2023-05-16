Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout go hitless as Angels fall to Orioles

Angels’ Matt Thaiss scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, left, on a single by Gio Urshela during the sixth inning on Tuesday in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-3.

Ryan Mountcastle homered and doubled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Angels 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Dean Kremer (5-1) rebounded after allowing a homer to lead off the game, winning his third straight start, and Ryan O’Hearn also homered for Baltimore. O’Hearn started as the Orioles’ designated hitter in the No. 9 spot in the batting order, but after his solo shot in the second tied the game at 1, Mountcastle pinch-hit for him after the Angels lifted right-hander Chase Silseth (0-1) in the fourth and replaced him with lefty Tucker Davidson.

Mountcastle greeted Davidson with a double that left men on second and third, and Cedric Mullins followed with an RBI grounder that made it 4-1 and capped Baltimore’s three-run inning.

After the Angels pulled within one, the Orioles scored three more runs in the sixth on Jorge Mateo’s sacrifice fly and Mountcastle’s two-run shot — his first homer since May 2.

Mickey Moniak homered to start the top of the first, but O’Hearn answered for the Orioles. Baltimore chased Silseth when Tarrin Vavra and Mateo hit RBI singles in the fourth.

Kremer started the season poorly, but has allowed only four runs in 17 2/3 innings over his last three starts against Atlanta, Tampa Bay and Los Angeles.

Zach Neto hit an RBI single for the Angels in the fifth and Gio Urshela added one in the sixth.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each went 0 for 4 after Ohtani reached base five times a night earlier.