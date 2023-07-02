Advertisement
Angels

Angels use the long ball to beat Diamondbacks and end losing streak

Angels' Mickey Moniak, right, is congratulated by David Fletcher after homering against Arizona on July 2, 2023, in Anaheim.
The Angels’ Mickey Moniak, right, receives congratulations from David Fletcher after Moniak hit a three-run homer in the second inning Sunday. Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly looks on.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
The Angels ended their losing streak at four games with their starting pitching holding strong and their offense waking up Sunday.

Home runs from Mike Trout, Mickey Moniak and Shohei Ohtani helped propel the Angels to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.

Reid Detmers, aside from a two-run home run he gave up to Carson Kelly in the second inning, had another solid start. His final line: two earned runs on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Ohtani was selected as an All-Star as a pitcher Sunday, making it the third consecutive year he has been an All-Starat both designated hitter and pitcher. He’s the only player in major league history to be named an All-Star at both positions.

Closer Carlos Estévez was notably not on the announced list of All-Star pitchers. Estévez is still eligible to make the All-Star Game if another American League reliever on the roster decides not to play.

“I’m proud of him,” manager Phil Nevin said of Ohtani. “He’s really worked hard. He had some ups and downs this year on the mound. He’s certainly been a staple for us in our rotation.”

Nevin said of Estévez: “The one that gets me is Este. That was a tough one for me. … I’m not sure what it takes to be deserving of that. I’m certainly happy to have him on my side now. These things can change throughout the week, and hopefully he gets a chance to go. Whether you’re picked today or picked during the week, it’s still a special time to go.”

Estévez earned his 21st save of the season Sunday. He is perfect in save opportunities this year.

Angels
Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

