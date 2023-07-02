Angels use the long ball to beat Diamondbacks and end losing streak

The Angels’ Mickey Moniak, right, receives congratulations from David Fletcher after Moniak hit a three-run homer in the second inning Sunday. Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly looks on.

The Angels ended their losing streak at four games with their starting pitching holding strong and their offense waking up Sunday.

Home runs from Mike Trout, Mickey Moniak and Shohei Ohtani helped propel the Angels to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium.

Reid Detmers, aside from a two-run home run he gave up to Carson Kelly in the second inning, had another solid start. His final line: two earned runs on three hits, two walks and nine strikeouts.

Ohtani was selected as an All-Star as a pitcher Sunday, making it the third consecutive year he has been an All-Starat both designated hitter and pitcher. He’s the only player in major league history to be named an All-Star at both positions.

Closer Carlos Estévez was notably not on the announced list of All-Star pitchers. Estévez is still eligible to make the All-Star Game if another American League reliever on the roster decides not to play.

“I’m proud of him,” manager Phil Nevin said of Ohtani. “He’s really worked hard. He had some ups and downs this year on the mound. He’s certainly been a staple for us in our rotation.”

Nevin said of Estévez: “The one that gets me is Este. That was a tough one for me. … I’m not sure what it takes to be deserving of that. I’m certainly happy to have him on my side now. These things can change throughout the week, and hopefully he gets a chance to go. Whether you’re picked today or picked during the week, it’s still a special time to go.”

Estévez earned his 21st save of the season Sunday. He is perfect in save opportunities this year.

