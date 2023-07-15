Angels snap skid in wildest of ways, a 13-12 walk-off win over Astros

Angels teammates Mike Moustakas and Mickey Moniak celebrate during the seventh inning of a 13-12 comeback win over the Houston Astros in 10 innings Saturday at Angel Stadium.

Late-inning rallies kept the Angels in the game, and rookie Trey Cabbage provided some of the final heroics of the night.

Cabbage, who made his major league debut Friday, scored on a throwing error by Houston Astros shortstop Grae Kessinger in the 10th inning to lift the Angels to a dramatic, 13-12 comeback victory.

The Angels (46-47) recovered from deficits of six and three runs to earn their second win in 12 games and snap a six-game losing streak. It was their third walk-off win this season.

“To say that was needed is an understatement,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

The Angels’ first comeback was spurred by home runs from Zach Neto and Mike Moustakas and an RBI single by Eduardo Escobar, erasing a six-run deficit and tying the game 9-9 in the seventh. Houston retook the lead on a two-run home run by Chas McCormick off Angels reliever Matt Moore in the eighth.

Shohei Ohtani ignited the Angels’ second comeback with his major league-leading 33rd home run in the ninth. Taylor Ward, Mickey Moniak and Escobar followed with singles to load the bases. A passed ball by Astros catcher Martín Maldonado, with Moustakas at the plate, allowed Ward to score. The Angels tied the game on an RBI single by Hunter Renfroe.

Despite the bullpen’s struggles, the Angels came through in the 10th. With Cabbage starting on second, Neto flied out before Astros reliever Phil Maton intentionally walked Ohtani. Ward then hit a grounder to second, but Kessinger’s double-play throw to first went wide, allowing Cabbage to score.