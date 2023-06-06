Advertisement
Angels

Anthony Rendon activated from injured list and in Angels’ starting lineup vs. Cubs

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon throws to first for the out.
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon throws to first during a game on May 13 in Cleveland.
(David Dermer / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list ahead of the Angels’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and the team optioned infielder Livan Soto to double-A Rocket City.

The third baseman, who had been rehabbing a left groin strain since mid-May, was in the starting lineup and batting cleanup.

“I’m back,” Rendon said.

While on the mend, Rendon changed some aspects of his daily routine to try to prevent a recurrence of that injury, though he declined to go into detail.

“That’s why it took us so long,” Rendon said. “We wanted to come up with a good game plan to figure it out for the rest of the season.”

