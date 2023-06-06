Anthony Rendon activated from injured list and in Angels’ starting lineup vs. Cubs
Anthony Rendon was activated from the injured list ahead of the Angels’ game against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and the team optioned infielder Livan Soto to double-A Rocket City.
The third baseman, who had been rehabbing a left groin strain since mid-May, was in the starting lineup and batting cleanup.
“I’m back,” Rendon said.
While on the mend, Rendon changed some aspects of his daily routine to try to prevent a recurrence of that injury, though he declined to go into detail.
“That’s why it took us so long,” Rendon said. “We wanted to come up with a good game plan to figure it out for the rest of the season.”
A solid start by Griffin Canning coupled with a timely RBI double in the eighth by Shohei Ohtani lift the Angels to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.