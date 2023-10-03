Phil Nevin says Angels have a bright future and he will always cheer for the Halos

Phil Nevin had one final message for the Angels organization and fans.

In a statement shared with members of the media on Tuesday, the former Angels’ manager thanked his former bosses while expressing his confidence in the team’s future.

“I want to take this time to thank Perry [Minasian] and the Moreno family for giving me the opportunity to manage my hometown team,” Nevin wrote. “Growing up just down the road from Angel Stadium and being here through my days at Cal State Fullerton, I’ve said it many times, it was a dream job for me and that will never change.

“It pains me that we did not get this done for this city and our great fans but I am incredibly proud of the dedication, effort and cohesion of everyone who was part of my staff and everyone involved in the daily operations of the team.

“I know I leave with this being a better place and a bright future with many great young players. I will miss the daily work together but our relationships will last a lifetime.

“This will always be my home and I will always root for the Angels. Go Halos!! -Phil Nevin.”

Nevin’s role as the Angels manager from June 2022 through the end of the 2023 season was his first major league manager position. He finished his tenure in Anaheim with a 119-149 record.

Nevin was informed on Monday that the option on his managerial contract was being declined. And in a release shared with media, the Angels said they would begin the search for a new manager.

As of Tuesday, that search had not yet begun. Minasian, the team’s general manager, said he did not have a timeline for filling the position or what type of manager he would look for. He expected there would be “a large amount of candidates” but did not have a list yet.