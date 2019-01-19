Demetrius Andrade stops Artur Akavov to retain WBO middleweight title

In the co-feature, former lightweight champion Jorge Linares was knocked down three times by Mexico's Pablo Cesar Cano (32-7-1, 22 KOs) before the fight was stopped with 12 seconds left in the first round. Linares (45-5) had moved up to 140 pounds after Vasyl Lomachenko stopped him in a lightweight title bout here last year and could never get his footing against a hard puncher at the higher weight.