The Fight Corner: Amir Khan will fight anyone and makes no excuses

“Crawford is very clever, but he hasn’t fought anyone who can box as well as him, so there’ll be new things he’ll see, and that’s why I took the fight. I took a week to break down the fight when they offered it to me, and I thought it was perfect for me. I like the way he fights – very brilliant, very dangerous – but that’s what lifts me. I need the biggest fights to motivate me, to get me into my best condition and get me truly ready for a real fight.”