Compassion to be set aside as Brian Ortega seeks UFC title belt

“My concern is for him. Even though we’re fighting, I have respect and love for the guy,” Ortega said. “He has a family, has a kid, and I don’t want to be the guy who triggers something bad that happens to him. I wouldn’t want to live with myself like that. I saw him and thought, ‘I can see me partying, hanging out with you … this guy’s dope.’ But we have nowhere to go. We fight each other.”