Canelo Alvarez thinks Daniel Jacobs is a better boxer than Gennady Golovkin

“I was sleeping on my mom’s couch. Even at that time, it was really hard for me to maneuver and walk and do all these different things … sleepless nights, times when I used to cry, times when I used to doubt if I could even walk again,” Jacobs recounted of his cancer battle. “I never thought about this opportunity … this is the greatest opportunity I can even have, let alone dream about. I’m looking forward to taking advantage of it.”