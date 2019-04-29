Canelo Alvarez's loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. helped spur his rise

“What Canelo did, as young as he was at 23, was to take that lesson that he got for 12 rounds and move his career forward,” Hopkins said. “Winning, of course, is everything to him, but he now is able to say, ‘You know what? I got schooled, but I was competitive in the fight … ,’ and you’ve seen how that loss has made him better because he can go into that trick bag of knowledge gained.