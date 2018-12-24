UFC president defends Jon Jones fight at the Forum, says tickets will top out at $300

“The reality is this: Jon Jones didn’t do anything wrong,” said the UFC’s White. “I see everybody saying, ‘Why are you doing all this stuff for one guy?’ It’s not for one guy. There are two guys in this fight, and Alexander Gustafsson has been off for a year and a half, went through a long camp, trained hard for this fight, moved from Sweden to Las Vegas to adapt and acclimate … and Jon Jones didn’t do anything wrong.