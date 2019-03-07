Danny Garcia will face Adrian Granados next month in Carson

Former two-division world champion Danny Garcia will return to action April 20 against Chicago’s Adrian Granados at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Premier Boxing Champions announced Thursday.
"I cannot wait to get back in the ring and put on the Danny Garcia show once again,” Garcia said in a news release. “Granados was talking a big game when we first announced the fight and I plan on proving him wrong on April 20. The Southern California fans have always treated me right and I’m excited to give them a great fight."
Fox will televise the fight, which will leave the winner poised for a title shot since PBC has champions Keith Thurman, Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao and Shawn Porter in its stable.
“This is a huge fight for me and definitely one of the most important in my career,” Granados said. “I’m looking to dominate, look impressive and control the fight. I’ve fought in Southern California before and I’m looking to take advantage of the great Mexican crowd. This is Mexico versus Puerto Rico and Chicago versus Philadelphia. It’s territorial on a lot of levels and you can expect us to leave it all in the ring.”
Also in Carson on Saturday , Porter defends his belt with Thurman providing analysis on Fox.