Shawn Porter’s welterweight title defense coming to Carson on March 9

“We’ve already been in training camp for a few weeks working on conditioning and building up the fundamentals,” Porter said. “Ugas is a strong, aggressive fighter who’s responsible with his defense. He’s a Cuban fighter and I know he won’t waver from that. It’s going to be up to me to get him to drop his hands, take some risks and then land my shots. It should make for a very entertaining fight and I can’t wait to get back in the ring and do what I do best.”