Gennady Golovkin discusses the possibility of fighting Canelo Alvarez again

Gennady Golovkin enthusiastically discussed his return to boxing Monday during interviews with The Times. He talked about his new three-year, six-fight deal with the new streaming service DAZN and a possible trilogy fight against Mexico’s current two-belt middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Golovkin took far more time than Alvarez to align with DAZN, and he explained part of that was to link his new GGG Promotions fighter stable to DAZN, along with the ability to be connected to other DAZN-tied middleweight champions Daniel Jacobs and Demetrius Andrade.
John Skipper, the executive chairman of DAZN, joined Golovkin for the interview and reported that his streaming service expects to surpass its projected subscriber base by the time of Golovkin’s comeback fight by June.
DAZN will stream Alvarez-Jacobs May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the U.S. debut of three-belt heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on June 1 at Madison Square Garden.