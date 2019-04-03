WBA champion Gervonta Davis to fight in July near Baltimore home

Unbeaten super-featherweight champion Gervonta Davis will participate in a homecoming title defense of his World Boxing Assn. belt near Baltimore in July, an official with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.
Davis (21-0, 20 knockouts) made short work of Mexico’s Hugo Ruiz on Feb. 9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, knocking out Ruiz late in the first round in Davis’ fourth 130-pound title bout.
The 24-year-old promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. emphasized his interest in taking three fights in 2019 after having just one bout in 2018 as he took time off from the ring for the birth of his daughter.
Davis also sought to return home for the bout, which has yet to be pinned to a specific date but will be televised by Showtime, according to the official.
Davis' opponent has yet to be announced as interest builds for him to seek a unification against International Boxing Federation champion Tevin Farmer later this year while positioning himself for a meeting with Golden Boy Promotions prospect Ryan Garcia, 20, who defeated Jose Lopez by second-round knockout Saturday in Indio.
Farmer (29-6-1, six KOs) has one fight remaining on his current deal with the streaming service DAZN, and that will be a mandatory title defense against an opponent yet to be designated by the IBF.
“In 12 months or so, [meeting Garcia] could be a huge fight,” Farmer promoter Lou DiBella said. “We have to look at all the possibilities.”
Showtime, which is connected to Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions, will intensify its boxing schedule with the April 13 women's middleweight title-unification bout between two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer as well as a showcase with unbeaten middleweight Jermall Charlo against “The Contender” winner Brandon Adams on June 15 in Houston.