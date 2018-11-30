MMA rankings: Daniel Cormier solidifies his spot atop the heavyweight division

The light-heavyweight division is a mess right now. Daniel Cormier is the 205-pound champion but he’s currently competing at heavyweight and seems unlikely to return to light heavyweight. Jon Jones is widely viewed as the best inside the Octagon but he rarely competes because of repeated outside the cage problems. The rest of the division is littered with a combination of fighters that possess impressive resumes but bad recent losses and fighters with impressive recent wins but bad losses in the not so distant past. It’s difficult to sort out. Unheralded Vadim Nemkov handed Phil Davis a rough decision loss that looks bad on paper while Anthony Smith submitted Volkan Oezdemir to continue his recent momentum.