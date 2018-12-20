MMA rankings: An eventful month in the lightweight division

Tai Tuivasa had the opportunity to score a major win when he fought former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos in Tuivasa’s home country of Australia. Unfortunately for Tuivasa, things didn’t go as planned. When Dos Santos hurt Tuivasa with a punch, Tuivasa charged forward rather than exercising caution and he got knocked down by additional precise shots. On the ground, Dos Santos mounted Tuivasa and Tuivasa elected to punch from the bottom rather than defending and he was quickly knocked out. Tuivasa needs to implement better strategy the next time he takes on a competitor the caliber of Dos Santos.