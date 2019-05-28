MMA Rankings: Israel Adesanya wins a fight for the ages

The welterweight division is a messy one to sort out because many of the more established fighters have looked significantly diminished in recent fights but still have resumes that look better on paper than rising fighters who appear to be competing on a higher level now. Take for example Rory MacDonald, who readily admitted he wasn’t sure about his fighting future after a majority draw against Jon Fitch, or Stephen Thompson who was knocked out cold by Anthony Pettis. Rafael Dos Anjos submitted Kevin Lee in Lee’s welterweight debut while Douglas Lima pulled off a spectacular knockout to hand Michael “Venom” Page his first MMA loss.