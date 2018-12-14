Jaime Munguia is finalizing Jan. 26 WBO super-welterweight title defense in Houston

Tijuana’s World Boxing Organization super-welterweight champion Jaime Munguia is finalizing a deal to fight Japan’s Takeshi Inoue Jan. 26 at Houston’s Toyota Center, two officials told the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
The 22-year-old Munguia (31-0, 26 knockouts) will headline the bout on the new streaming service DAZN after Munguia struck a new extension with his U.S.-based co-promoter Golden Boy.
Fernando Beltran's Mexico-based Zanfer Promotions handles Munguia.
Considered one of the sport's most dynamic young talents, Munguia last fought on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin co-main event in September, scoring a third-round technical knockout of Brandon Cook.
It was his fifth fight of the year, after winning the WBO belt by knocking out Brooklyn’s Sadam Ali in New York in May and successfully defending it by defeating former champion Liam Smith by unanimous decision in July.
Inoue (13-0-1, seven KOs) will be making his U.S. debut after fighting exclusively in Asia.