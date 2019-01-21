Advertisement

Manny Pacquiao’s home burglarized while he fought in Las Vegas

By
Jan 21, 2019 | 7:35 AM
Manny Pacquiao celebrates after defeating Adrien Broner at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Jan. 19. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Manny Pacquiao’s Hancock Park home was burglarized this weekend while he was retaining his welterweight title with a convincing victory over Adrien Broner, two members of his promotional company said Sunday.

Pacquiao’s spokesman Fred Sternburg confirmed police Sunday night were investigating the burglary at the boxer’s residence that is believed to have occurred Saturday while Pacquiao was at the MGM Grand, according to MP Promotions executive Joe Ramos.

Sternburg said security authorities were taking inventory Sunday night of Pacquiao’s home, which was typically occupied by dozens of Pacquiao associates during his fight preparation.

All of those folks and a family member who makes the home a year-round residence were in Las Vegas at the fight on Saturday, Sternburg said.
