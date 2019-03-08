Shawn Porter hopes to show his true character in the ring vs. Yordenis Ugas

Shawn Porter has a vision to transcend the fame attached to his reign as World Boxing Council welterweight champion and reach a wider audience.
Some of that reach is coming through Porter’s insightful, vibrant work as an analyst on Fox’s new Premier Boxing Champions studio shows, and more might arrive in Porter’s interest in fashion and other business ventures.
“A big inspiration for me is Shaquille O’Neal,” said Porter, who is 29-2-1 with 17 knockouts. “I’ve seen what he’s done with his career and his investments beyond basketball.… The pastor at my church just told me, ‘Personality gets you in the door, character keeps you in the room.’”
Remaining on this intended path requires winning world-title fights like his televised first title defense Saturday night at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park versus Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas (23-3, 11 KOs).
“That’s the hard part,” promoter Tom Brown said.
By successfully defending his belt against Ugas, who’s won eight consecutive bouts since 2014, the 31-year-old Porter will be in prime position to expand his wealth given that PBC has World Boxing Assn. welterweight champion Keith Thurman, secondary WBA champion Manny Pacquiao and International Boxing Federation champion Errol Spence Jr. in its stable too.
The unbeaten Thurman, who previously defeated Porter in a narrow decision in 2016 but then surrendered the WBC belt while injured, has the right to seek a rematch with Porter. Thurman will provide commentary from ringside Saturday.
“We’re good, we’re cool, and then Keith says something, and then we go at it,” Porter said. “Having Keith around makes what I’m doing fun. It’s such a hard, gritty sport to compete in, to prepare for, but when you’ve got a guy like Keith sitting across from you … we’ve developed a friendship that’s like a light that can be turned on and shut off just like that.”
Porter’s volume punching and physical nature will pressure the taller Ugas, whose power, focus on defense and unique punching angles have been enhanced during his winning streak.
Ugas came to the U.S. through Mexico after daring open waters from Cuba in March 2010, leaving his mother, Milagro Hernandez, behind before finally seeing her again recently.
“It’s definitely risky, definitely dangerous for anyone to do … a lot of people don’t make it through that journey,” Ugas said. “It’s a situation that has made me stronger. I came here to be a champion. I risked a lot, I sacrificed a lot, didn’t see my mother … all of that has prepared me for Saturday night.”
Porter plays up to the emotion while assessing the fights he analyzes on television, but he was rather blunt in breaking down how he sees this fight progressing after his trainer-father, Kenny, relocated their camp to Washington, alongside former champion Lamont Peterson’s trainer, Barry Hunter.
“Volume alone is why I’ll win. I’ll be precise with my punches and the rest will take care of itself,” Porter said. “I’m faster and quicker than he is and naturally a bigger guy. The fight plays into my hands.”
The undercard includes a welterweight bout between veteran Francisco Santana (25-6-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Barbara and Arizona’s Abel Ramos (23-3-2, 18 KOs) that will likely be a slugfest.
“The public wants great fights. That’s the mentality I always bring,” Santana said. “I fight with such spirit that everything’s on the line, trying to be the best version of myself.”
Ramos’ record is scarred by losses to current 140-pound world champions Regis Prograis and Ivan Baranchyk as well as a draw to Maurice Hooker, now the WBO super-lightweight champion.
“It just motivates me to train harder, to win fights more clearly,” Ramos said. “Victory will open big doors. Mentally, I’m more centered. I have a lot of respect for Santana — he’s a tough guy and doesn’t give up easy.”
Also on the Fox broadcast scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. PST, unbeaten Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (8-0, seven KOs) meets 46-year-old Amir Mansour (23-3-1, 16 KOs) in a bout scheduled for eight rounds.