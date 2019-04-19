Terence Crawford is eager to prove he’s better than every other welterweight champion

The game is set up so Terence Crawford can’t win, but to know Crawford is to understand he’ll never accept defeat.
So he takes to the Madison Square Garden ring Saturday night against England’s Amir Khan, simultaneously defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight belt and building his public relations case that he’s superior to every other welterweight champion.
While Crawford (34-0, 25 knockouts) fights for veteran promoter Bob Arum’s Top Rank promotional company, the four other welterweight champions — unbeatens Errol Spence Jr. and Keith Thurman, the legendary Manny Pacquiao and World Boxing Council champion Shawn Porter — are locked into deals with Arum rival Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.
That makes cross-promotional business a rarely successful endeavor.
So Nebraska’s Crawford has done his best to sharpen his focus on Texas’ Spence, who established himself as the best of the Haymon stable last month by dominating four-division champion Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision at AT&T Stadium.
The pair had an animated backstage exchange at an Oklahoma City arena in November, sizing each other up with their eyes and verbally comparing their substantial skills.
Crawford trainer Brian McIntyre said he believes his fighter and Spence made a bond that night to break through the business obstacles and press for a mega-fight that will greatly benefit a sport that too often emphasizes fiscal strategy and marination. Arum told The Times that should Crawford win he will call Haymon personally by Wednesday morning to open negotiations.
“I love that fight, and we want it,” McIntyre said of Crawford-Spence. “We can’t do anything else. It’s just left for the stars to line up right. I’m sure they will. There’s a lot of money on that table.”
Crawford’s friend and ESPN boxing analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. says Crawford wants Spence next should he fulfill the expectations to defeat Khan (33-4, 20 KOs), a 10-to-1 underdog who previously wore a 140-pound world-title belt and was leading on scorecards before getting knocked out by the bigger now-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in the sixth round of their 2016 pay-per-view main event.
“Spence has got to tell Al Haymon, ‘This is the fight I want because I need people to stop saying this guy’s No. 1,’” Bradley said at Friday’s weigh-in, where Crawford weighed 146.4 pounds to Khan’s 146.6.
“Crawford wants that fight to prove himself. These millennials feel entitled to No. 1, but to do so, you’ve got to be willing to face the best. Crawford is, but these guys won’t get in the ring with him. Stop barking and let’s see action. With the performance coming Saturday night, Crawford’s going to open up the division and put everyone on notice.”
Crawford says he views Khan as a serious challenger capable of winning early rounds, as he did against Alvarez, and flashing the type of hand speed and guile that paced him to victories over the likes of past world champions Marcos Maidana, Zab Judah and Paulie Malignaggi.
“Taking these kinds of fights shows the kind of confidence I have in myself,” said Crawford, the former unified 140-pound champion making his second welterweight title defense.
Khan, 32, recognizes this is his last chance to be involved in the sport’s pound-for-pound rankings and show, as he did in beating Maidana in the 2010 fight of the year, that his chin has enough durability to withstand a fighter inside his own weight class while leaning on his ring IQ.
“I’ll do whatever I can to win the fight,” Khan said in admitting he’ll go defensive if he wins early rounds against the occasionally slow-starting Crawford. “It’s too important.”
McIntyre said he has devoted time in camp to urging Crawford to press the attack quickly. “I’ve stayed on him to punch more, to have better rhythm with his legs,” McIntyre said.
Sometimes when the gym work ended, McIntyre would glance at Crawford and see his mind wandering.
“I’m going to tell you something Terence tells us about once a week when I’ll catch him staring off in space between rounds,” McIntyre said. “He gets up and says, ‘I’m going to [mess] that dude up … I’m going to [mess] Spence up.
“That will and that hunger that he wants to fight Spence … he’s looking at it like everyone thinks Spence will beat him, so he wants to prove the world wrong. He wants to show everyone he’s the best.”
The ESPN pay-per-view card also includes a featherweight bout between Crawford’s friend, featherweight Shakur Stevenson (10-0, six KOs), and recent 130-pound title challenger Christopher Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs).
The co-main event is another appearance by Brooklyn’s unbeaten lightweight Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) against Finland’s Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs). Lopez knocked out veteran Diego Magdaleno in Texas in late January.
Lopez is pressing for a July title fight against International Boxing Federation champion Richard Commey and an early 2020 date against two-belt champion Vasiliy Lomachenko.
The urgency relates to Lopez, 21, fretting that he’s outgrowing his division, a concern based in reality when he weighed 142 pounds Thursday night and was the last man on the morning weigh-in scale Friday.
Lopez cut man Miguel Diaz preached calm as officials hovered over Lopez, worriedly sweating out what the scale would read.
“Last night was last night,” the veteran Diaz assured. “Today is today.”
Sure enough, Lopez weighed in right at the 135-pound limit, as his team cheered raucously.
“I’m glad that’s over!” Lopez exhaled, striding away from the scale.
BOXING:
Main event: Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) vs. Amir Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) for Crawford’s World Boxing Organization welterweight belt.
When: Saturday, pay-per-view card begins at 6 p.m. Pacific
Where: Madison Square Garden
Television: ESPN pay-per-view, $69.99
Undercard: Teofimo Lopez (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Edis Tatli (31-2, 10 KOs), lightweights; Shakur Stevenson (10-0, six KOs) vs. Christopher Diaz (24-1, 16 KOs), featherweights; Felix Verdejo (24-1, 16 KOs) vs. Bryan Vasquez (37-3, 20 KOs), lightweights