Could Tyson Fury be the next dominant force in heavyweight boxing?

His impossibly long jab and agile feet established a rhythm in the first round. In the second, his versatility, including a subtle shift to south paw, finished the job, leaving Schwarz with a bloodied nose and nowhere to go. The German corner threw in the towel just as referee Kenny Bayless ended it with six seconds left in the round. He finished the fight in a fashion that was both effective and timely. He left himself with more than enough time to finish the show. Turns out, he’s as versatile a singer as he is a puncher.