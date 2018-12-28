Amanda Nunes is confident in her underdog abilities as she undertakes her toughest challenge

Amanda Nunes has visions she can’t deny.
Those same type of fierce beliefs that fueled her to become the UFC’s women’s bantamweight champion, to knock out Ronda Rousey in the first minute of the first round and to proclaim that her partner, Nina Ansaroff, will one day stand as strawweight champion, now take Nunes to her greatest undertaking yet.
Saturday night at the Forum, in the co-main event of UFC 232, Brazil’s Nunes (16-4) will attempt to deliver women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg (20-1) her first defeat since 2005.
“If you’re a fighter, you want to break records and challenge yourself all the time,” Nunes told the Los Angeles Times. “I’m that one. I’m that person. I like to keep doing that.”
Cyborg is a destructive, power-punching force who’s leaned on her strength to shrug off opposing punches and attempts to wrestle her into problematic positions on the canvas.
But Nunes disposed of Rousey with her own barrage, and she won the belt by battering then-champion Miesha Tate on the ground.
“If I have the opportunity, I’m pretty sure I can do that [again]. Size doesn’t matter. I’m smart. I know how to beat [Cyborg], and I will do it. I’ll be strong and capitalize on everything at the right moment,” Nunes said after weighing in one pound heavier, at 145 pounds, over Cyborg on Friday. “She’s definitely more powerful and stronger. We all know that.
“The point is, “all types of fighting disciplines” are together … everything inside that cage is a surprise. You never can envision what is going to happen.”
If victory seems unlikely — the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas has Nunes as a 2-to-1 underdog — Nunes’ ability to manifest outcomes has been uncanny in recent years.
Before fighting Tate, she projected that both her and Ansaroff would one day become champions.
On Dec. 8 in Toronto, with Nunes in her corner, Ansaroff upset Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision and has now risen to No. 3 in the UFC strawweight rankings.
Nunes says the delight she exuded that evening was on par with the reactions of her own title victories.
“It was amazing. I see everything is going the way we planned it. To see that win was amazing. It was so very important for her and now she’s the No. 3 fighter on the planet … I’ve always said she was going to be a champion from day one,” Nunes said. “Now, we are almost there.
“And I’m going to be the second champion. My hand is going to be raised. I’m going to get that belt.”
While Cyborg expressed some reluctance at first to meet a fellow Brazilian in the clash of champions, Nunes — after a repeat victory over current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko last year — pressed for the fight.
“This is not about,” taking away “the light from being on someone … this is about the moment, about what’s going on in women’s MMA right now,” Nunes said. “As a fan, you see this fight and think, ‘Wow! This is going to be amazing!’ I’m not trying to take any shine from her. She’ll always shine because she’s done so much for the sport. No one will forget her.
“This is about making history for yourself, and I owe that to myself.”
Despite dominating Rousey and sending her to retirement two years ago this weekend, Nunes, 30, hasn’t received the acclaim or exposure that was reserved for the current WWE performer from Venice.
Defeating Cyborg would give Nunes a fourth victory over a former or current champion, with UFC President Dana White declaring that Saturday’s winner will receive the “baddest woman on the planet” moniker he previously reserved for Rousey.
But would victory result in the same type of significant embrace from the public?
“I don’t think about the embrace. Honestly. I’m very happy with my life. I have everything that I want,” Nunes said. “There’s no reason to be sad about anything. I’m in the best part of my life.”
She wants to take both belts back home and assist the needy in Brazil in some way.
Her partnership with Ansaroff also provides a platform to assist others who endure negative reactions about being gay.
“People have reached out to us about their daughter or son being gay, or they’re an athlete, and me and Amanda have no problem going out of our way to help,” Ansaroff said.
“We haven’t ever had to,” go out of our way to “show this as who we are. We just accepted it and rolled with it. And if others can realize they can do the same thing too, it would be easier for them. When it’s us in the public eye, that makes it easier, and I have no problem talking to these girls or boys or whoever might be struggling with it.”
Said Nunes: “We can go all over and speak about it … I don’t want to be a champion and hide from people. If I’m able to help and you’re needing me — your daughter’s really struggling — I will go to your house. I don’t want to be untouchable.”
UFC 232
Main Event: Jon Jones (22-1) vs. Alexander Gustafsson (18-4) for the UFC light-heavyweight belt
Where: The Forum, tickets available at the box office and axs.com
When: Saturday, pay-per-view portion begins at 7 p.m. Pacific time, preliminaries on FS1 at 5 p.m.
Undercard: Cris Cyborg (20-1) vs. women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (16-4) for Cyborg’s women’s featherweight belt; Michael Chiesa (14-4) vs. Carlos Condit (30-12), welterweights; Ilir Latifi (14-5) vs. Corey Anderson (11-4), light-heavyweights; Chad Mendes (18-4) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (18-1), featherweights