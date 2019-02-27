Anthony Smith 'happy, stronger and faster' ahead of UFC 235 fight with Jon Jones

“What I’m seeing is that Jon isn’t doing a lot of skill building because of all that outside stuff he’s had to deal with,” Smith said. “I don’t see Jon growing in between fights as much as I see Jon doing well with the things he’s always done. He’s very unpredictable and you never know what he’s going to do, but he’s not adding a whole ton of new things to his game. He’s very much the same fighter he was five years ago.”